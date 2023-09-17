Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Colin Selby on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

The favored Yankees have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +100. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 49 wins in the 117 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh is 44-60 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 81 of its 149 opportunities.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 10-6-0 in 16 games with a line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-40 32-40 25-33 44-46 47-53 22-26

