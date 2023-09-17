The Washington Commanders are in action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET at Empower Field at Mile High against the Denver Broncos.

Trying to place player prop bets? Several of the top contributors for the Broncos and the Commanders will have player props available for this game.

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +850

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +420

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +600

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Logan Thomas - - 24.5 (-113) Curtis Samuel - - 25.5 (-113) Terry McLaurin - - 46.5 (-113) Brian Robinson Jr. - 55.5 (-113) 7.5 (+102) Sam Howell 201.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) - Jahan Dotson - - 46.5 (-113)

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jerry Jeudy - - 49.5 (-113) Samaje Perine - 33.5 (-113) - Courtland Sutton - - 46.5 (-113) Adam Trautman - - 24.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 49.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Russell Wilson 222.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) -

