According to our computer model, the Washington Commanders will defeat the Denver Broncos when they play at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 17 (at 4:25 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

While the Broncos' defense ranked 13th with 21.1 points allowed per game last season, they were less successful on offense, ranking worst (16.9 points per game). The Commanders totaled 18.9 points per game on offense last season (24th in NFL), and they ranked seventh on defense with 20.2 points allowed per game.

Commanders vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Commanders (+3.5) Under (38.5) Commanders 18, Broncos 17

Commanders Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Commanders have a 40.0% chance to win.

Washington went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season, the Commanders had an ATS record of 3-2.

Washington and its opponent combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last year.

The average total points scored in Commanders games last year (38.5) is 3.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Broncos Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Broncos a 64.9% chance to win.

Denver compiled a 6-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Broncos did not cover the spread last season (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Denver and its opponent combined to hit the over in six of 17 contests last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 38.5 points, 2.9 fewer than the average total in last season's Broncos contests.

Commanders vs. Broncos 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Denver 16.9 21.1 18 18.3 15.9 23.7 Washington 18.9 20.2 17.8 19 20.1 21.5

