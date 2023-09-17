The Denver Broncos (0-1) play the Washington Commanders (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 38.5 points.

Looking to place some live bets on this week's game between the Broncos and Commanders? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the stats and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Commanders vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Commanders led after the first quarter in five games, were losing after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in four games last year.

Offensively, the Commanders averaged 2.9 points in the first quarter (27th-ranked) last season. They gave up 3.8 points on average in the first quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Broncos led after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in three games .

Denver averaged 3.2 points in the first quarter last season. Meanwhile, on defense, it allowed an average of 4.5 points in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games last season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they tied in the second quarter in three games.

In the second quarter last year, the Commanders averaged 5.9 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense.

The Broncos won the second quarter six times, were outscored four times, and tied seven times in 17 games last year.

Denver's offense averaged 6.5 points in the second quarter last year. On defense, it allowed 6.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Commanders outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, were outscored seven times, and were knotted up three times.

On offense, the Commanders averaged 4.2 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) last season. They gave up 4.7 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Broncos outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games last season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

In the third quarter last year, Denver averaged 2.4 points scored on offense (32nd-ranked). Defensively, it surrendered an average of 2.8 points (second-ranked) in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Commanders outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, lost seven times, and were knotted up three times.

The Commanders' offense averaged 5.6 points in the fourth quarter last year. On defense, they allowed 6.2 points on average in that quarter.

In the Broncos' 17 games last year, they won the fourth quarter seven times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

On offense, Denver averaged 5.8 points in the fourth quarter (15th-ranked) last season. Defensively, it gave up 5.4 points on average in the fourth quarter (10th-ranked).

Commanders vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders were leading after the first half in eight games last season, trailed after the first half in six games, and were knotted up after the first half in three games.

In the first half last season, the Commanders averaged 8.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 9.6 points on defense.

The Broncos had the lead seven times, were losing eight times, and were tied two times at the end of the first half last season.

Denver's offense averaged 9.7 points in the first half last year. From a defensive standpoint, it surrendered 11.2 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Commanders won the second half eight times, lost that half seven times, and tied two times.

In the second half last season, the Commanders averaged 9.8 points on offense and gave up an average of 10.9 points on defense.

Last season, the Broncos won the second half in eight games, lost the second half in eight games, and tied the second half in one game.

Denver averaged 8.2 points in the second half last season. On the other side of the ball, it gave up 8.2 points on average in the second half.

