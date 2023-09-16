The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1) at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

West Virginia is averaging 463.5 yards per game on offense this year (31st in the FBS), and is surrendering 356 yards per game (71st) on the defensive side of the ball. Pittsburgh has been excelling on defense, giving up just 248.5 total yards per contest (18th-best). On offense, it ranks 81st by compiling 376.5 total yards per game.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

West Virginia Pittsburgh 463.5 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.5 (89th) 356 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.5 (15th) 225 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (75th) 238.5 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.5 (78th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 402 yards (201 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 57.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 104 rushing yards on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, CJ Donaldson, has carried the ball 31 times for 137 yards (68.5 per game), scoring one time.

Jahiem White has carried the ball 12 times for 110 yards (55 per game) and one touchdown.

Hudson Clement's leads his squad with 177 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five catches (out of seven targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Devin Carter has grabbed six passes while averaging 45 yards per game.

Kole Taylor has compiled five receptions for 86 yards, an average of 43 yards per game.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec has compiled 393 yards on 49.1% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 41 yards with one score.

The team's top rusher, Daniel Carter, has carried the ball 17 times for 90 yards (45 per game) with one touchdown.

C'Bo Flemister has compiled 65 yards on 15 carries, while also catching two passes for 35 yards.

Gavin Bartholomew has hauled in 118 receiving yards on five catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Konata Mumpfield has seven receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 87 yards (43.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Daejon Reynolds has racked up 52 reciving yards (26 ypg) this season.

