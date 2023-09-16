Sun Belt Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3
With 12 games on the Sun Belt Week 3 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Oklahoma State (-7) against South Alabama is the best spread bet, while the Tulane vs. Southern Miss matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Get more insights and stats on those and other games to wager on or add to a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 3 Sun Belt Spread Bets
Pick: Oklahoma State -7 vs. South Alabama
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma State by 27.1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: James Madison +2.5 vs. Troy
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Troy Trojans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: James Madison by 15.1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Georgia Southern +19.5 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 5.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 3 Sun Belt Total Bets
Over 49.5 - Tulane vs. Southern Miss
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Projected Total: 67.3 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46.5 - James Madison vs. Troy
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Troy Trojans
- Projected Total: 63.0 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 60.5 - Louisiana vs. UAB
- Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at UAB Blazers
- Projected Total: 76.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 3 Sun Belt Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Georgia Southern
|2-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|41.5 / 17.5
|467.5 / 344.5
|James Madison
|2-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|37.0 / 19.0
|415.5 / 301.5
|Georgia State
|2-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|38.5 / 24.5
|409.0 / 423.0
|UL Monroe
|2-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|20.5 / 13.5
|341.5 / 297.0
|Marshall
|2-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|26.0 / 15.0
|402.5 / 284.5
|Old Dominion
|1-1 (1-0 Sun Belt)
|27.5 / 33.5
|343.5 / 413.0
|Coastal Carolina
|1-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|21.5 / 21.5
|372.0 / 405.0
|Texas State
|1-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|27.5 / 25.5
|341.5 / 448.0
|Appalachian State
|1-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|39.5 / 32.0
|444.0 / 443.5
|Troy
|1-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|30.5 / 36.0
|413.0 / 318.5
|Southern Miss
|1-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|26.5 / 40.0
|349.5 / 390.0
|South Alabama
|1-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|26.0 / 27.0
|387.0 / 424.0
|Louisiana
|1-1 (0-1 Sun Belt)
|34.5 / 25.5
|443.5 / 289.5
|Arkansas State
|0-2 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|1.5 / 55.0
|219.0 / 515.5
