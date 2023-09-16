The Pittsburgh Steelers at the moment have the 18th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 ATS record last year.

Steelers games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh averaged 322.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the . On defense, it ranked 13th, allowing 330.4 yards per game.

The Steelers had four wins at home last season and five away.

When favorites, Pittsburgh went 4-2. When underdogs, the Steelers were 5-6.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.

Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

Also, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Alex Highsmith amassed 14.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +700 2 September 18 Browns - +1800 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +40000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +10000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2000 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +4000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +1800 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1400 13 December 3 Cardinals - +50000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +25000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1400 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +5000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1600

