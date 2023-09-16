Saturday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79) and the New York Yankees (75-73) at PNC Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Pirates coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luke Weaver (2-5) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (4-4) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 116 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (42.2%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 44-60 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (622 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Pirates Schedule