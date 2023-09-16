The New York Yankees (75-73) and Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79) clash on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luke Weaver (2-5) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (4-4) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Weaver - NYY (2-5, 6.77 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (4-4, 4.66 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz (4-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.66 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .293 to his opponents.

Ortiz is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season.

Ortiz is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 innings per start.

He has not had an appearance yet in 2023 where he did not give up at least one earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver (2-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 6.77 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .305.

He has earned a quality start two times in 22 starts this season.

In 22 starts this season, Weaver has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Luke Weaver vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with 622 runs scored this season. They have a .237 batting average this campaign with 144 home runs (27th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Pirates to go 10-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI in 9 2/3 innings this season.

