Pirates vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski square off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at PNC Park.
The Yankees are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+100). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.
Pirates vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-120
|+100
|9.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-4.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Pirates have not covered the runline in any of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have been victorious in 49, or 42.2%, of the 116 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has entered 104 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 44-60 in those contests.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 81 of its 148 games with a total this season.
- In 16 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 10-6-0 against the spread.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|37-39
|32-40
|25-33
|44-45
|47-52
|22-26
