Our computer model predicts the Oklahoma Sooners will beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulsa (+28.5) Under (59.5) Oklahoma 36, Tulsa 19

Week 3 Predictions

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The Sooners have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this contest.

The Sooners have two wins against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 28.5-point favorites or more, Oklahoma has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

One Sooners game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

The total for this game is 59.5, 3.8 points fewer than the average total in Oklahoma games thus far this season.

Tulsa Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Hurricane based on the moneyline is 6.7%.

The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

Tulsa is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 28.5-point underdogs.

The Golden Hurricane's two games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

The average over/under for Tulsa games this year equals the 59.5 point total in this outing.

Sooners vs. Golden Hurricane 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 50.5 5.5 50.5 5.5 -- -- Tulsa 26.0 25.0 42.0 7.0 10.0 43.0

