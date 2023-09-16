Eric Cole is in fourth place, with a score of -10, following the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Eric Cole is listed by sportsbooks at +700 to win the tournament this week.

Eric Cole Insights

Cole has finished under par 13 times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Cole has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Cole has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five events.

Cole has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Cole will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to 12 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 27 -7 267 0 23 2 3 $3.3M

Other Players at the Fortinet Championship

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Cole's previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 13th.

Cole has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

Cole finished 13th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 105 yards longer than average.

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 146 yards shorter than the average course Cole has played in the past year (7,269).

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole finished in the 59th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship placed him in the 51st percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Cole shot better than just 24% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Cole carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Cole had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Cole's 12 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the field average (8.8).

In that last competition, Cole's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 7.7).

Cole ended the BMW Championship with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Cole carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Cole Odds to Win: +700

All statistics in this article reflect Cole's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

