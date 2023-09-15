The New York Yankees (74-73) and Pittsburgh Pirates (69-78) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET. The Yankees are coming off a series victory over the Red Sox, and the Pirates a series win over the Nationals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (13-4) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (8-14) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (13-4, 2.79 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.34 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 30th of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.34 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 29 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.

Oviedo has collected 13 quality starts this year.

Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in a game 21 times this year entering this outing.

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will send Cole (13-4) to the mound for his 31st start this season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with an ERA of 2.79, a 4.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.027.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

The 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.79), first in WHIP (1.027), and 13th in K/9 (9.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

