The New York Yankees and Oswald Peraza will square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 144 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .237 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 617 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Pirates rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.371 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (8-14) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Oviedo has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 29 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has made 29 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Braves L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Allan Winans 9/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Andre Jackson Patrick Corbin 9/12/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Home Bailey Falter Joan Adon 9/13/2023 Nationals W 7-6 Home Colin Selby Jackson Rutledge 9/14/2023 Nationals W 2-0 Home Mitch Keller Josiah Gray 9/15/2023 Yankees - Home Johan Oviedo Gerrit Cole 9/16/2023 Yankees - Home Luis Ortiz Clarke Schmidt 9/17/2023 Yankees - Home Bailey Falter Carlos Rodón 9/19/2023 Cubs - Away - Javier Assad 9/20/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Jameson Taillon 9/21/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Justin Steele

