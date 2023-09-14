At +6600, the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 19 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 14.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of seven Steelers games last season hit the over.

Pittsburgh averaged 322.6 yards per game offensively last year (23rd in ), and it allowed 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.

The Steelers posted a 4-4 record at home and were 5-4 away last season.

When the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh went 5-6. When favored, the Steelers went 4-2.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.

In addition, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

In addition, Pickett rushed for 237 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

Diontae Johnson had 86 receptions for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

Alex Highsmith amassed 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games last year.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +700 2 September 18 Browns - +1800 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +40000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +10000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2000 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +4000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +1800 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1400 13 December 3 Cardinals - +50000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +25000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1400 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +5000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1600

Odds are current as of September 14 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.