When the Pittsburgh Pirates (68-78) match up with the Washington Nationals (65-81) at PNC Park on Thursday, September 14 at 12:35 PM ET, Mitch Keller will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 191).

The Pirates are listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+135). An 8.5-run total is set in the game.

Pirates vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (11-9, 4.23 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-11, 4.13 ERA)

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 18, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Pirates have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pittsburgh has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Pirates played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Nationals have come away with 56 wins in the 131 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 37-44 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

