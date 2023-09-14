How to Watch the Pirates vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 14
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will see Josiah Gray on the mound for the Washington Nationals in the final game of a four-game series, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Nationals Player Props
|Pirates vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Nationals Prediction
|Pirates vs Nationals Odds
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 142 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB play.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .390.
- The Pirates' .237 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in runs scored with 615 (4.2 per game).
- The Pirates are 22nd in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 20 mark in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh's 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.379).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mitch Keller (11-9 with a 4.23 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 30th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty went five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.
- Keller has 16 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Keller is aiming for his 29th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Braves
|W 8-4
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Dylan Dodd
|9/10/2023
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Allan Winans
|9/11/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Patrick Corbin
|9/12/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Joan Adon
|9/13/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-6
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Josiah Gray
|9/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/17/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Carlos Rodón
|9/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Javier Assad
|9/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Jameson Taillon
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.