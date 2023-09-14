Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will see Josiah Gray on the mound for the Washington Nationals in the final game of a four-game series, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 142 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB play.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .390.

The Pirates' .237 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in runs scored with 615 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates are 22nd in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Pirates strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 20 mark in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh's 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.379).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (11-9 with a 4.23 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 30th of the season.

In his last time out on Friday, the righty went five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.

Keller has 16 quality starts under his belt this year.

Keller is aiming for his 29th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Braves W 8-4 Away Johan Oviedo Dylan Dodd 9/10/2023 Braves L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Allan Winans 9/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Andre Jackson Patrick Corbin 9/12/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Home Bailey Falter Joan Adon 9/13/2023 Nationals W 7-6 Home Colin Selby Jackson Rutledge 9/14/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Josiah Gray 9/15/2023 Yankees - Home Johan Oviedo Gerrit Cole 9/16/2023 Yankees - Home Luis Ortiz Clarke Schmidt 9/17/2023 Yankees - Home Bailey Falter Carlos Rodón 9/19/2023 Cubs - Away - Javier Assad 9/20/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Jameson Taillon

