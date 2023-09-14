Thursday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (68-78) and the Washington Nationals (65-81) at PNC Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates taking home the win. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on September 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (11-9) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (7-11) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Nationals

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

  • In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-1.
  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Pirates did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 18, or 66.7%, of those games.
  • Pittsburgh has a record of 4-4 when favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The Pirates have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Pittsburgh has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 615 (4.2 per game).
  • The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 9 @ Braves W 8-4 Johan Oviedo vs Dylan Dodd
September 10 @ Braves L 5-2 Luis Ortiz vs Allan Winans
September 11 Nationals L 6-2 Andre Jackson vs Patrick Corbin
September 12 Nationals W 5-1 Bailey Falter vs Joan Adon
September 13 Nationals W 7-6 Colin Selby vs Jackson Rutledge
September 14 Nationals - Mitch Keller vs Josiah Gray
September 15 Yankees - Johan Oviedo vs Gerrit Cole
September 16 Yankees - Luis Ortiz vs Clarke Schmidt
September 17 Yankees - Bailey Falter vs Carlos Rodón
September 19 @ Cubs - TBA vs Javier Assad
September 20 @ Cubs - Mitch Keller vs Jameson Taillon

