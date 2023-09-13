The Pittsburgh Pirates (67-78) host the Washington Nationals (65-80) on Wednesday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Colin Selby (2-1) to the mound, while Jackson Rutledge will get the nod for the Nationals.

Pirates vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Selby - PIT (2-1, 8.64 ERA) vs Rutledge - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Selby

The Pirates will send Selby (2-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, throwing a third of an inning of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing three hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched to an 8.64 ERA this season with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.9 walks per nine across 14 games.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jackson Rutledge

Rutledge will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first this season.

The 24-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.

