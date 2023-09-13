Colin Selby will toe the rubber for the Pittsburgh Pirates (67-78) on Wednesday, September 13 against the Washington Nationals (65-80), who will counter with Jackson Rutledge. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Nationals have +115 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Selby - PIT (2-1, 8.64 ERA) vs Rutledge - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Pirates have gone 8-7 (winning 53.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 56, or 43.1%, of the 130 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 49-65 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

