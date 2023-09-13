How to Watch the Pirates vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will meet C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (141).
- Pittsburgh's .389 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.236).
- Pittsburgh has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (608 total runs).
- The Pirates are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Pirates strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 20 mark in MLB.
- Pittsburgh's pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Pittsburgh has a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates average baseball's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.379).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Colin Selby (2-1 with an 8.64 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed a third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Braves
|L 8-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Bryce Elder
|9/9/2023
|Braves
|W 8-4
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Dylan Dodd
|9/10/2023
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Allan Winans
|9/11/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Patrick Corbin
|9/12/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Joan Adon
|9/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Josiah Gray
|9/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/17/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Carlos Rodón
|9/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Javier Assad
