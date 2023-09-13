Wednesday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (67-78) versus the Washington Nationals (65-80) at PNC Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on September 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Colin Selby (2-1) to the mound, while Jackson Rutledge will get the nod for the Nationals.

Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Pirates did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Pirates have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 17 (65.4%) of those contests.

Pittsburgh has a record of 8-7, a 53.3% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 608 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule