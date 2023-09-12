Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-78) will host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (65-79) at PNC Park on Tuesday, September 12, with a start time of 6:35 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter - PIT (1-8, 4.65 ERA) vs Joan Adon - WSH (2-1, 5.56 ERA)

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Pirates Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -148 +124 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -145 +120 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have been favored 25 times and won 16, or 64%, of those games.

The Pirates have gone 7-7 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Pittsburgh has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 129 games this year and have walked away with the win 56 times (43.4%) in those games.

This year, the Nationals have won 46 of 103 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Ji-Hwan Bae 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

