The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams take the field against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, in the second game of a four-game series at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (140).

Pittsburgh is slugging .388, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Pirates' .236 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (603 total runs).

The Pirates are 23rd in MLB with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Pirates strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 20th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh's 4.53 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.382).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Falter (1-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.65 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up one hit.

Falter is trying to secure his third quality start of the season in this game.

Falter enters this game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Brewers W 5-4 Home Colin Selby Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves L 8-2 Away Mitch Keller Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves W 8-4 Away Johan Oviedo Dylan Dodd 9/10/2023 Braves L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Allan Winans 9/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Andre Jackson Patrick Corbin 9/12/2023 Nationals - Home Bailey Falter Joan Adon 9/13/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Joan Adon 9/14/2023 Nationals - Home Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 9/15/2023 Yankees - Home Johan Oviedo Gerrit Cole 9/16/2023 Yankees - Home - Clarke Schmidt 9/17/2023 Yankees - Home - Carlos Rodón

