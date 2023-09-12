How to Watch the Pirates vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams take the field against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, in the second game of a four-game series at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (140).
- Pittsburgh is slugging .388, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Pirates' .236 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (603 total runs).
- The Pirates are 23rd in MLB with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 20th in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh's 4.53 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.382).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Falter (1-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.65 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up one hit.
- Falter is trying to secure his third quality start of the season in this game.
- Falter enters this game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Freddy Peralta
|9/8/2023
|Braves
|L 8-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Bryce Elder
|9/9/2023
|Braves
|W 8-4
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Dylan Dodd
|9/10/2023
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Allan Winans
|9/11/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Patrick Corbin
|9/12/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Joan Adon
|9/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Joan Adon
|9/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Josiah Gray
|9/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/17/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|Carlos Rodón
