Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the Washington Nationals and starter Joan Adon on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

The Pirates are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+120). The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

6:35 PM ET

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -145 +120 9 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won 64% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (16-9).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a 7-7 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Pirates have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 144 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Pittsburgh, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-62-3).

The Pirates have collected a 10-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.5% of the time).

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-38 32-40 24-33 42-44 44-51 22-26

