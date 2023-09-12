Tuesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-78) versus the Washington Nationals (65-79) at PNC Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 12.

The probable starters are Bailey Falter (1-8) for the Pirates and Joan Adon (2-1) for the Nationals.

Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates failed to cover.

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 16, or 64%, of those games.

This season Pittsburgh has won seven of its 14 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Pittsburgh has scored 603 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

Pirates Schedule