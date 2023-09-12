The Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is hitting .245 with four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Peguero has picked up a hit in 22 of 41 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has homered in 17.1% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Peguero has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (31.7%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (17.1%).

He has scored a run in 15 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 22 .254 AVG .238 .294 OBP .291 .413 SLG .425 4 XBH 7 3 HR 4 12 RBI 10 25/3 K/BB 20/6 3 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings