Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .245 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Bae will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last games.
- In 56.7% of his games this season (51 of 90), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (17.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 90 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (22.2%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (6.7%).
- He has scored a run in 35 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.233
|AVG
|.255
|.294
|OBP
|.316
|.326
|SLG
|.325
|9
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|11
|37/12
|K/BB
|38/12
|12
|SB
|10
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon (2-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
