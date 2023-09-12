Jason Delay -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on September 12 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Delay has picked up a hit in 51.0% of his 51 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.

He has homered in only one game this season.

Delay has driven home a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 25.5% of his games this year (13 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .267 AVG .247 .329 OBP .309 .307 SLG .411 3 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 15/6 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings