Bryan Reynolds vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has 138 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .468, both of which are tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Reynolds enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 73.6% of his 129 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.6% of them.
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (14.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.7% of his games this season, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 45.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|66
|.243
|AVG
|.295
|.321
|OBP
|.334
|.387
|SLG
|.541
|22
|XBH
|34
|6
|HR
|14
|29
|RBI
|42
|49/26
|K/BB
|66/17
|4
|SB
|8
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 220 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Adon (2-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.56 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
