Alfonso Rivas -- hitting .214 with four doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the hill, on September 12 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Rivas is hitting .198 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

Rivas has gotten a hit in 13 of 32 games this season (40.6%), with at least two hits on three occasions (9.4%).

He has hit a home run in two of 32 games played this season, and in 2.0% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .171 AVG .222 .189 OBP .378 .286 SLG .472 2 XBH 6 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 11/1 K/BB 11/6 0 SB 1

