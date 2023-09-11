Pirates vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 11
The Washington Nationals (64-79) are looking for Jacob Young to extend an 11-game hitting streak against the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-77), on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.
The Nationals will give the nod to Patrick Corbin (9-13, 6.31), while the Pirates' starter for this game is yet to be announced.
Pirates vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: TBA - PIT vs Corbin - WSH (9-13, 0.00 ERA)
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (9-13) to make his 29th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-13 with a 5.29 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 158 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.29, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
- Corbin is looking to secure his 13th quality start of the season in this outing.
- Corbin heads into the game with 26 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 28 outings this season.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 5.29 ERA ranks 47th, 1.509 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 47th.
Patrick Corbin vs. Pirates
- The opposing Pirates offense has the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.389) and ranks 27th in home runs hit (140) in all of MLB. They have a collective .236 batting average, and are 26th in the league with 1121 total hits and 24th in MLB play scoring 601 runs.
- Corbin has a 5.06 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Pirates this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.
