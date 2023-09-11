The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Monday at 6:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Bryan Reynolds and others in this matchup.

Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 31 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 70 RBI (137 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .270/.329/.469 slash line on the season.

Reynolds has hit safely in 11 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 10 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Braves Sep. 9 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 113 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.308/.448 so far this year.

Hayes brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .244 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

