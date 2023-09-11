Miguel Andujar -- 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Andújar At The Plate

Andujar is batting .240 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Andujar has gotten a hit in seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), with at least two hits on four occasions (23.5%).

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 35.3% of his games this year, Andujar has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 .100 AVG .333 .100 OBP .375 .150 SLG .700 1 XBH 5 0 HR 3 1 RBI 10 3/0 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings