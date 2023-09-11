Liover Peguero vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Liover Peguero, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is hitting .245 with four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Peguero has gotten a hit in 21 of 40 games this season (52.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (27.5%).
- He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Peguero has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (32.5%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (17.5%).
- In 15 of 40 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|.254
|AVG
|.238
|.297
|OBP
|.291
|.424
|SLG
|.425
|4
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|10
|23/3
|K/BB
|20/6
|3
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.99 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.5 per game).
- Corbin (9-13 with a 5.29 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Nationals, his 29th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 5.29 ERA ranks 47th, 1.509 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 47th.
