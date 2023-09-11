Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .245.

Bae enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .300.

Bae has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 89 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Bae has an RBI in 19 of 89 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season (35 of 89), with two or more runs nine times (10.1%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 47 .232 AVG .255 .295 OBP .316 .320 SLG .325 8 XBH 9 1 HR 1 15 RBI 11 35/12 K/BB 38/12 12 SB 10

Nationals Pitching Rankings