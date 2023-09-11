Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Pirates vs Nationals
|Pirates vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Nationals Odds
|Pirates vs Nationals Prediction
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .245.
- Bae enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .300.
- Bae has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 89 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Bae has an RBI in 19 of 89 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season (35 of 89), with two or more runs nine times (10.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|47
|.232
|AVG
|.255
|.295
|OBP
|.316
|.320
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|11
|35/12
|K/BB
|38/12
|12
|SB
|10
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.99).
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.5 per game).
- Corbin aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Nationals, his 29th of the season. He is 9-13 with a 5.29 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went four innings against the New York Mets, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 5.29 ERA ranks 47th, 1.509 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.