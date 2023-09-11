The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.469) and total hits (137) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Reynolds is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is on an 11-game hitting streak.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 73.4% of his 128 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in 18 games this season (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (12.5%).

In 45.3% of his games this season (58 of 128), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 66 .243 AVG .295 .322 OBP .334 .389 SLG .541 22 XBH 34 6 HR 14 28 RBI 42 47/26 K/BB 66/17 3 SB 8

Nationals Pitching Rankings