Bryan Reynolds vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Pirates vs Nationals
|Pirates vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Nationals Odds
|Pirates vs Nationals Prediction
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.469) and total hits (137) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is on an 11-game hitting streak.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 73.4% of his 128 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 18 games this season (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (12.5%).
- In 45.3% of his games this season (58 of 128), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|66
|.243
|AVG
|.295
|.322
|OBP
|.334
|.389
|SLG
|.541
|22
|XBH
|34
|6
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|42
|47/26
|K/BB
|66/17
|3
|SB
|8
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.5 per game).
- Corbin goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Nationals, his 29th of the season. He is 9-13 with a 5.29 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.29), 50th in WHIP (1.509), and 47th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.