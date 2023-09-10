Steelers vs. 49ers: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and other Vegas Lines - Week 1
On Sunday, September 10, 2023, the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) are favored by just 2 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0). For this matchup, the total has been set at 41.5 points.
Steelers vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-2)
|41.5
|-130
|+110
|DraftKings
|49ers (-2.5)
|41.5
|-135
|+114
|FanDuel
|49ers (-2.5)
|41.5
|-126
|+108
|Tipico
|49ers (-2.5)
|-
|-135
|+115
Pittsburgh vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: FOX
Steelers vs. 49ers Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh's record against the spread last year was 10-6-1.
- When playing as at least 2-point underdogs last season, the Steelers had an ATS record of 5-4-1.
- Out of 17 Pittsburgh games last year, seven went over the total.
- San Francisco was 11-6-0 against the spread last year.
- Against the spread, as 2-point favorites or greater, the 49ers went 11-4 last year.
- San Francisco had nine of its 17 games hit the over last season.
Steelers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
