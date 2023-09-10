The Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) match up against the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Steelers Insights (2022)

The Steelers scored just 1.8 more points per game (18.1) than the 49ers gave up (16.3) last season.

The Steelers racked up 22 more yards per game (322.6) than the 49ers allowed per outing (300.6) last year.

Last season Pittsburgh rushed for 44.2 more yards per game (121.9) than San Francisco allowed per contest (77.7).

Last year the Steelers had 19 turnovers, 11 fewer than the 49ers had takeaways (30).

Steelers Home Performance (2022)

The Steelers scored 19.9 points per game at home (1.8 more than overall) last season, and allowed 18.3 at home (2.1 fewer than overall).

The Steelers picked up fewer yards at home (319 per game) than they did overall (322.6), but also conceded fewer at home (304.9 per game) than overall (330.4).

At home, Pittsburgh accumulated more passing yards (203.9 per game) than it did overall (200.6). It also conceded fewer passing yards at home (205.5) than it did overall (222.3).

The Steelers accumulated fewer rushing yards at home (115.1 per game) than they did overall (121.9), but they also gave up fewer at home (99.4 per game) than overall (108.1).

The Steelers converted more third downs at home (49.6%) than they did overall (44.9%), and allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (38.5%) than overall (39.4%).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 San Francisco - FOX 9/18/2023 Cleveland - ABC 9/24/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 10/1/2023 at Houston - CBS

