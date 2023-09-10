The Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) host the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the 49ers and Steelers can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Steelers vs. 49ers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 2 41.5 -130 +110

Steelers vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers combined with their opponent to score more than 41.5 points in six of 17 games last season.

The average over/under for Pittsburgh's contests last year was 40.5, one fewer point than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Steelers were 10-6-1 last season.

The Steelers were underdogs in 11 games last season and won five (45.5%) of those contests.

Pittsburgh entered 10 games last season as the underdog by +110 or more and were 4-6 in those contests.

San Francisco 49ers

In 11 games last season, the 49ers and their opponents went over 41.5 combined points.

San Francisco's matchups last season had an average total of 42.2, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The 49ers' record against the spread last year was 11-6-0.

The 49ers were the moneyline favorite 15 total times last season. They went 12-3 in those games.

San Francisco had a record of 13-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (86.7%).

49ers vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total 49ers 26.5 6 16.3 1 42.2 11 Steelers 18.1 26 20.4 10 40.5 6

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.5 40.1 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 22 23.3 ATS Record 10-6-1 4-3-1 6-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-2 4-4

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 42.2 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 24.3 23.4 ATS Record 11-6-0 7-2-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 5-4-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-3 8-0 4-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

