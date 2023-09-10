Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Pittsburgh Steelers have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 18th-ranked in the NFL as of September 10.
Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Steelers games.
- Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Steelers collected four wins at home last year and five on the road.
- When favorites, Pittsburgh was 4-2. When underdogs, the Steelers were 5-6.
- The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Steelers Impact Players
- Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 catches for 229 yards.
- Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.
- George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, catching 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).
- On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped lead the charge with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.
Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
Odds are current as of September 10 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.