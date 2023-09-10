The San Francisco 49ers (0-0) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The line predicts a close game, with the 49ers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the outing.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the 49ers and the Steelers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the piece below.

Steelers vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last year, the Steelers were winning six times, were behind nine times, and were knotted up two times.

The Steelers' offense averaged 3.1 points in the first quarter last season. Defensively, they allowed 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

Last season, the 49ers were leading after the first quarter in 10 games, trailed after the first quarter in four games, and were tied after the first quarter in three games .

The 49ers' offense averaged 5.2 points in the first quarter last year, and on defense, they allowed 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

The Steelers averaged 6.6 points on offense and allowed an average of 7.2 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

Last year, the 49ers won the second quarter in 11 games, lost the second quarter in four games, and they tied the second quarter in two games.

San Francisco put up an average of 8.9 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it allowed an average of 4.7 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games last season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in seven games.

The Steelers averaged 2.5 points on offense and gave up an average of 3.6 points on defense in the third quarter last season.

Looking at the third quarter, the 49ers outscored their opponent in the third quarter in 10 games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, San Francisco put up an average of 6.3 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) last year. On defense, it surrendered 3.8 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked).

4th Quarter

The Steelers won the fourth quarter in nine games last year, lost that quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in that quarter in one game.

The Steelers' offense averaged 5.7 points in the fourth quarter last year. On defense, they gave up 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

Last year, the 49ers won the fourth quarter in seven games, were outscored in that quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in four games.

On offense, San Francisco averaged 5.7 points in the fourth quarter (16th-ranked) last season. Defensively, it surrendered 4.6 points on average in the fourth quarter (fifth-ranked).

Steelers vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Steelers were winning seven times (5-2 in those games), trailed nine times (3-6), and were knotted up one time (1-0).

On offense, the Steelers averaged 9.7 points in the first half (20th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 12.1 points on average in the first half (23rd-ranked) on defense.

At the completion of the first half, the 49ers were winning 11 times (8-3 in those games) last season, trailed four times (3-1), and were knotted up two times (2-0).

In the first half last season, San Francisco averaged 14.1 points on offense. On defense, the team surrendered an average of 8.1 points in the first half.

2nd Half

The Steelers won the second half in eight games last year, were outscored in the second half in seven games, and tied in the second half in two games.

The Steelers averaged 8.2 points on offense and surrendered an average of 8.3 points on defense in the second half last year.

Last season, the 49ers won the second half in nine games (9-0 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in seven games (3-4), and they tied the second half in one game (1-0).

San Francisco scored an average of 12 points and surrendered an average of 8.4 points on defense in the second half last year.

