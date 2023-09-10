Which side has the advantage under center when Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders (0-0) clash with Joshua Dobbs and the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) at FedExField on September 10? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, read on.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Sam Howell vs. Joshua Dobbs Matchup

Sam Howell 2022 Stats Joshua Dobbs 1 Games Played 2 57.9% Completion % 58.8% 169 (169) Passing Yards (Per Game) 411 (205.5) 1 Touchdowns 2 1 Interceptions 2 35 (35) Rushing Yards (Per game) 44 (22) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Cardinals Defensive Stats

Last year, the Cardinals' defense struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranked 31st in the NFL with 26.4 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the team ranked 21st with 5,931 total yards allowed (348.9 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Arizona's defense struggled to get going last season, as it ranked 24th in the league with 230.3 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 15th in the NFL with 6.6 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Cardinals surrendered 2,016 rushing yards last season, ranking 14th in the league. In terms of rushing touchdowns allowed, they ranked 27th in the NFL with 21.

Defensively, Arizona ranked 28th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 42.9%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranked 30th at 65.2%.

Commanders Defensive Stats

Last year, the Commanders' defense was producing, as it ranked seventh in the league with 20.2 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranked fourth with 5,178 total yards allowed (304.6 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, Washington ranked fourth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,252 (191.3 per game) and 10th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).

Against the run, the Commanders' D was 11th in the NFL with 1,926 rushing yards allowed (113.3 per game) and fifth with 10 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Washington ranked first in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 31.9%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranked eighth at 51.9%.

