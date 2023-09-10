The Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76) will look to Bryan Reynolds, riding a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Atlanta Braves (92-49) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will look to Allan Winans against the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (4-4).

Pirates vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (4-4, 4.90 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.90 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.90, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing batters have a .303 batting average against him.

Ortiz has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Ortiz will try to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per outing).

He allowed at least one earned run in all of his outings in 2023.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Allan Winans

The Braves will send Winans to the mound for his first start this season.

The 28-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

