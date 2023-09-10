Pirates vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 10
The Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76) will look to Bryan Reynolds, riding a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Atlanta Braves (92-49) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Truist Park.
The Braves will look to Allan Winans against the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (4-4).
Pirates vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (4-4, 4.90 ERA)
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz
- Ortiz (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.90 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.90, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing batters have a .303 batting average against him.
- Ortiz has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Ortiz will try to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per outing).
- He allowed at least one earned run in all of his outings in 2023.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Allan Winans
- The Braves will send Winans to the mound for his first start this season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
