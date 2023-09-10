Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Braves on September 10, 2023
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Bryan Reynolds and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 135 hits with 30 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .268/.327/.467 slash line on the year.
- Reynolds will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .325 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 9
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 55 RBI (112 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He's slashed .267/.308/.450 on the year.
- Hayes brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and six RBI.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
