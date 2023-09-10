Sportsbooks have listed player props for Bryan Reynolds and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Braves Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 135 hits with 30 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .268/.327/.467 slash line on the year.

Reynolds will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .325 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 9 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 55 RBI (112 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .267/.308/.450 on the year.

Hayes brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 7 0

