In the series rubber match on Sunday, September 10, Allan Winans will toe the rubber for the Atlanta Braves (92-49) as they square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76), who will counter with Luis Ortiz. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Pirates have +220 odds to upset. Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total is 10 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (4-4, 4.90 ERA)

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -278 +225 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -275 +220 Braves (-2.5) 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the urge to put money on the Pirates' game against the Braves but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Pirates (+220) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to take down the Braves with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $32.00.

Read More About This Game

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 127 games this season and won 84 (66.1%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Braves have a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 114 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (43%) in those contests.

The Pirates have been listed as an underdog of +220 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.