How to Watch the Pirates vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
Luis Ortiz will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates aiming to shut down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit just 140 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Fueled by 416 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .236 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 599 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Pirates rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.384 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will send Ortiz (4-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 12 starts this season.
- Ortiz will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Corbin Burnes
|9/5/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Freddy Peralta
|9/8/2023
|Braves
|L 8-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Bryce Elder
|9/9/2023
|Braves
|W 8-4
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Dylan Dodd
|9/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Allan Winans
|9/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Josiah Gray
|9/12/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Patrick Corbin
|9/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Joan Adon
|9/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|MacKenzie Gore
|9/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Gerrit Cole
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.