Luis Ortiz will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates aiming to shut down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 140 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 416 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .236 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 599 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Pirates rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.384 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Ortiz (4-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start three times in 12 starts this season.

Ortiz will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Luis Ortiz Corbin Burnes 9/5/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Andre Jackson Brandon Woodruff 9/6/2023 Brewers W 5-4 Home Colin Selby Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves L 8-2 Away Mitch Keller Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves W 8-4 Away Johan Oviedo Dylan Dodd 9/10/2023 Braves - Away Luis Ortiz Allan Winans 9/11/2023 Nationals - Home - Josiah Gray 9/12/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Patrick Corbin 9/13/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Joan Adon 9/14/2023 Nationals - Home Johan Oviedo MacKenzie Gore 9/15/2023 Yankees - Home Johan Oviedo Gerrit Cole

