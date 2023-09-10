Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates head into a matchup with Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves are -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+220). Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -275 +220 10 -115 -105 -2.5 +105 -125

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Pittsburgh's past four games has been 9, a streak in which the Pirates and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 49 wins in the 114 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +220 or more twice this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 79 of 142 chances this season.

The Pirates are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-37 32-39 24-32 42-43 44-50 22-25

