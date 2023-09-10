Pirates vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 10
Sunday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (92-49) matching up with the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76) at 1:35 PM (on September 10). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Braves will give the nod to Allan Winans versus the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (4-4).
Pirates vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
- The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 114 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (43%) in those games.
- Pittsburgh has been listed as an underdog of +220 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (599 total, 4.2 per game).
- Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 4
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Luis Ortiz vs Corbin Burnes
|September 5
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Andre Jackson vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 6
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Colin Selby vs Freddy Peralta
|September 8
|@ Braves
|L 8-2
|Mitch Keller vs Bryce Elder
|September 9
|@ Braves
|W 8-4
|Johan Oviedo vs Dylan Dodd
|September 10
|@ Braves
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Allan Winans
|September 11
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Josiah Gray
|September 12
|Nationals
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Patrick Corbin
|September 13
|Nationals
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Joan Adon
|September 14
|Nationals
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs MacKenzie Gore
|September 15
|Yankees
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Gerrit Cole
