Sunday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (92-49) matching up with the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76) at 1:35 PM (on September 10). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the nod to Allan Winans versus the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (4-4).

Pirates vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 114 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (43%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has been listed as an underdog of +220 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (599 total, 4.2 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule