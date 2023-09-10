Liover Peguero vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Liover Peguero and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .252.
- In 21 of 39 games this year (53.8%) Peguero has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).
- He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 39), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this season (33.3%), Peguero has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (17.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38.5% of his games this season (15 of 39), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|.254
|AVG
|.250
|.297
|OBP
|.305
|.424
|SLG
|.447
|4
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|10
|23/3
|K/BB
|20/6
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 152 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Winans makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old right-hander.
